John Fulbright to play several Oklahoma shows this fall

Oklahoma songsmith John Fullbright will perform a handful of homecoming dates in support of his forthcoming album “The Liar.”
Fullbright will appear in Muskogee on Aug. 26; at Hatbox Field for the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning, in Tahlequah on Sept. 8; at the Diamond Stone Festival, in Tulsa on Oct. 2; at Fassler Hall, and at Kansas, Oklahoma; and for the Bushyhead Farm Fall Festival on Oct. 13, at 10 p.m.
The public at large hasn’t heard much from John Fullbright since his critically lauded album “Songs” – a chasm of eight years that seemed unthinkable for someone with so much hype, including a Grammy nod, an Americana Music Association Emerging Artist nomination, and awards from ASCAP and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, surrounding his early career.
“It’s been a process of learning how to be in a community of musicians and less focusing on the lone, depressed songwriter – just playing something that has a beat and is really fun,” said Fullbright.
On Sept. 30, Fullbright is set to end the dry spell with the release of his new LP, “The Liar,” opening up his newfound trust in musical collaboration for the world to hear.
"The Liar" was recorded at Steve and Charlene Ripley’s farm-to-studio compound in northeastern Oklahoma. After Steve’s passing, Charlene flirted with the idea of selling the studio property, so Fullbright mobilized quickly to ensure he was able to record there before it changed hands.
He threw together a band made up of, as Fullbright calls them, “the usual suspects,” including Jesse Aycock, Aaron Boehler, Paul Wilkes, Stephen Lee, and Paddy Ryan. Along with a few more friends stopping in to lay down takes, they finished the songs and tracked the album with engineer Jason Weinheimer in a whirlwind four days.
