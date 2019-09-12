Jon Pardi to return to Tulsa stage Feb. 7

TULSA - "Head Over Boots" singer Jon Pardi is bringing his diverse catalog of country to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Feb. 7.
Tickets start at $59.50 and are on sale now.
Pardi's stop at The Joint comes as part of his latest tour in support of his highly anticipated album "Heartache Medication," which is set to release on Sept. 27. The album is a collection of 12 feel-good tracks, including "Don't Blame It On Whiskey," featuring Lauren Alaina and co-written by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Michael Heeney and Luke Laird. Seven tracks on the album are co-written by Pardi.
Pardi is also known for his gold-certified album, "California Sunrise," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart last year and features chart-topping hits like "Dirt On My Boots," "Head Over Boots," "Heartache on the Dance Floor" and the current single "Night Shift." The album earned Pardi CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year awards. "Head Over Boots" became Pardi's fastest-rising single to date, thanks to its buoyant melody and incessant optimism.
Pardi broke out onto the country music scene by finding his way into the songwriting community and learning from songwriters like Brice Long, who co-wrote Randy Houser's ballad "Anything Goes" and Gary Allan's No. 1 single "Nothing On But The Radio." Pardi also became particularly close with Bart Butler, who emerged as Pardi's co-producer.
He soon developed his unique style and introduced it to the world in his 2014 debut, "Write You a Song," which hit No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and in singles like "Up All Night," "What I Can't Put Down," "Missin' You Crazy" and "When I've Been Drinkin'."
Pardi has made TV appearances on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," NBC's "Today" and ABC's "Good Morning America" and has landed on several "best" lists, including the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone Country and Rhapsody. He's toured with country music forerunners Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Dwight Yoakam. Pardi's third headlining tour, "CMT On Tour Presents Jon Pardi's Lucky Tonight Tour," marked the fastest-selling CMT On Tour series.
For more information on Pardi, visit www.JonPardi.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
