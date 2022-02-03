BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Multi-Platinum-winning singer, songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban announced he is bringing the Harmony Tour to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 21, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
The tour will be the first time Groban has played songs for a live audience off his latest album, Harmony, released November 2020 via Warner Records. Special guests joining him on the tour are the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.
Tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 4, at noon and range from $35 to $169.50, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
To enhance the safety of all attendees and crew, patrons should be aware of COVID protocols for this show. While these are subject to change, patrons will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. The Josh Groban touring crew will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks at all times.
“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” said Groban. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”
