Josh Turner to celebrate traditional country music at Hard Rock Live

TULSA – One of country music’s most recognizable voices, Josh Turner, is sharing his reverence for traditional country music at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 14.
For nearly two decades, Turner has had the attention of country music fans with his distinctive, resonant baritone voice and is known for chart-topping hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me.”
The multi-platinum selling star is a country music fan first and foremost. His new album, “Country State of Mind,” is heavily influenced by country music legends Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams. The album includes songs from those five legends – among others – spanning more than half a century of classic country music that encompasses both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts.
Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations, and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2007.
For more information on Josh Turner, visit www.JoshTurner.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.