TULSA – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back, bigger, and better than ever. The Jurassic Quest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is ready to delight Tulsa area families at Cox Business Convention Center, Sept. 23-25 at 9 a.m.
Dinosaur fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities, including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area, photo opportunities, and more.
Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to a look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.
Hours open to the public include Sept. 23-24 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets start at $19 with general admission including live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site with free entry for children under the age of 2.
Kids' unlimited tickets include admission, all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.