TULSA - The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is back, bigger, and better than ever. Tulsa-area families can walk among the nation's biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Cox Business Convention Center at 100 Civic Center for a limited run, Sept. 23-25.
Jurassic Quest will open its doors with experiences for the whole family, featuring life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a "Triceratots" soft play area for our littlest explorers.
Guests can walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and "deep dive" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed - a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. They will meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest - Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos - from the largest predators to playful baby dinos - are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar. Tickets are timed entry and start at $19. Individuals can reserve tickets online to ensure they receive their date and time at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are available onsite, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a cancellation or postponement, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged by the organization. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts, and dinosaur shows. Rides and activities require tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Entry is free for children under 2 years old. Socks are required for inflatable attractions. Cost for entry is $22 for kids and adults with seniors being $19. Kids Unlimited Rides tickets are $36, which includes entry. Activity tickets cost start at $6 and are available onsite. Hours are from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sept. 23-24 and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 25.
