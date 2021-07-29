Jurassic Quest to come to Tulsa in September

TULSA – Jurassic Quest will head to the Cox Business Convention Center Sept. 10-12 and will feature more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs in what has been called the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America.
Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to relaunch since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, which began touring in June 2020 as a response to COVID-19 regulations and has since welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, continues to operate in select cities this summer.
Jurassic Quest will open indoors with unique experiences for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, face painting, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more.
Visitors can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see dinos that ruled on land, and "dive deep" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face-to-face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-sized, 50-foot-long megalodon. They can also meet dinosaur babies such as Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. Star dino trainers include Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, and Park Ranger Marty.
The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site. They come with a 100 percent guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Green screen photography and face painting are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.
