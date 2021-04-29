Dozens of guests gathered inside Dewain’s Place Wednesday evening to listen as local comedians offered up satirical takes on social issues.
Dewain’s Place has been operating under its current ownership since 2018, and while it is known for drinks, pool, shuffleboard, corn hole, karaoke, and live music, they introduced a night of comedy this week. The free event provided entertainment for its attendees, and it seemed well-received.
“It is a relief to feel like you are returning back to normal,” said one guests, who did not want to be named.
With many in Cherokee County receiving the vaccine, some are feeling more comfortable attending social gatherings, such as this one.
“We had a great time, drinks were cold, everyone seemed friendly enough. We will go back mostly for special nights like Wednesdays or organized entertainment. I like the vibe,” said Florinda Ridge in a Facebook comment afterward.
The owners of Dewain’s Place decided to host the event to encourage people to get out in the middle of the week.
“The demographic of our patrons is a little older, so many of them have jobs and families to attend to. We are not usually that busy in the middle of the week, but it was way busier than it normally is on a Wednesday night. There was a great turnout, and the parking lot was full,” said Dewain’s Place Manager Holland Riddle.
They wanted to create an event that was unique to the community. According to Riddle, there are no other locales that put on comedy nights in Cherokee County.
Riddle was introduced to the host of the event, Jordan Brown, when they attended Sequoyah High School together. Brown, who goes by her stage name, jayi, has been doing standup comedy in Tulsa, and when she was asked to perform in Tahlequah, she was excited to return home.
Brown also organized the program and assembled the cast of comedians, which included Josiah Patrick, Sondra Slade, and Frank Evans.
With the positive reception of the event, Dewain’s Place plans to offer a comedy night on the last weekend of every month.
“If it gets a little bigger, then we’ll probably do it every other week,” said Riddle.
For the next event, Dewain's Place is partnering with several local businesses to put on the Best Buds Fest. This two-day music event on April 30-May 1 will feature the Lazy Rooter Rhythm Co.; Colton Kro and the Murder; Lance Roark and the Drifters; Maddie Parks; JK and N8; Doc Fell; Jordan Cox; Kyron Lee; Doc Martin and the Great American Wolf; Blaine Bailey, Colton Kro, and Casey West; Casey West and the Heathens; White Trash Banditos; Pumpkin Hollow Boys; and Rod Robertson.
For more information on the events that Dewain’s Place offers, visit www.facebook.com/DewainsofTahlequah.
