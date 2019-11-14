Karin Cermak to deliver MAG program

MUSKOGEE - Karin Cermak is slated to speak at the Nov. 21 Muskogee Art Guild meeting at 1 p.m.
She will use her paintings to illustrate how her style has transitioned from traditional realistic to contemporary and abstract.
Originally from Germany, Cermak studied in Czechoslovakia and Canada, and is now an American citizen.
Active in the Muskogee and Tulsa art communities, Cermak's works are on display in Muskogee at the Armstrong Bank, the Phoenix Building, and and Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Company.
Her work has been exhibited in many Tulsa galleries, the Philbrook Museum, the Historical Museum Tulsa, and Broken Arrow Museum, in addition to many private collections.
Her works are also featured in Tulsa Art Guild's website gallery.
Everyone is invited to hear Cermak and view her paintings at Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway.
For more information, call 918-683-4200 or visit muskogeeartguild.org.
