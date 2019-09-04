A basket-weaving class is set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20, at 5:30 p.m. in the United Keetoowah Band John Hair Center & Museum.
Traditional Keetoowah Cherokee baskets are double-walled baskets woven from honeysuckle or buck brush.
"The beginning class will use commercial reed to weave double-walled baskets. Commercial reed is much easier for beginners to manipulate and weave a completed basket in time allotted for the class," said Ernestine Berry, director of the JHCCM.
Charlotte Kingfisher-Wolf, an expert basket weaver, will teach the class, along with her daughter, Destinee, Junior Miss Keetoowah, and Koley Boyd, Miss Keetoowah. The class is limited to 10 students. The cost of the class is $25, and all supplies are provided. Call 918-871-2819 to register for the class.
