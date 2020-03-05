Keetoowahs in Civil War to be topic of program

This Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., the community is invited to the 2nd Sunday at 2 history program, "The Keetoowahs in the U.S. Civil War," by Ernestine Berry.
Berry is director of the United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center and Museum, in the ACT Gallery in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
This is Berry's second time to speak at this free monthly humanities program hosted by the Arts Council of Tahlequah.
In April, Regina McLemore is the guest speaker with a book signing. May's 2nd Sunday at 2 event will have Kathy Tibbits and her father, Gene Carter, remembering Tahlequah history, and June is Marla Saeger with Tahlequah Farmers' Market.
For other programs, speakers and events, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
