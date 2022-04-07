Kentucky Headhunters coming to SEVEN Bar

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - The Kentucky Headhunters, who created a musical hybrid of honky-tonk, blues and southern rock that appealed to fans of all genres, are taking their show on the road and heading to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs on April 8 for a free show at 9 p.m.
Formally known as Itchy Brother, the Kentucky Headhunters played together informally for over a decade before launching separate careers and reuniting in 1985.
The band got its start by playing twice monthly on "The Chitlin' Show," a program on Munfordville, Kentucky, radio station WLOC. From these 90-minute performances, the Headhunters built up a following. They were later signed by Mercury Records with an eight-song demo, which was later remixed and became the basis of the band's first album. "Pickin' on Nashville" in 1989 received overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its release with hits like "Dumas Walker" and "Oh, Lonesome Me." The band went on to release a total of nine studio albums, six compilation albums and 27 singles, including "That'll Work," a collaboration with former Chuck Berry pianist Johnnie Johnson, and "On Safari," released in 2016.
For more information on the Kentucky Headhunters, visit www.KentuckyHeadhunters.com.
