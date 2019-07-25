Kentucky HeadHunters to play in West Siloam

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - It's not every day that Grammy Award-winning, '80s southern rockers roll into town for a free show. On Aug. 8, The Kentucky HeadHunters visit Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, and take the Seven Bar stage at 8 p.m.
All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
The band's Grammy-winning 1989 debut, "Pickin' on Nashville," produced four Billboard hot country singles. The first, a cover of Bill Monroe's classic hit "Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine," peaked at No. 25 on the U.S. Country chart.
The following year, "Dumas Walker" climbed to No. 15 on Billboard charts. "Oh Lonesome Me," a Don Gibson cover song, and "Rock 'n' Roll Angel," also from "Pickin' on Nashville," peaked, respectively, at No. 8 and No. 23 on the Billboard charts.
The Kentucky HeadHunters earned Best New Vocal Duo or Group award from the Academy of Country Music in 1989. The band earned Album of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1990 and picked up another CMA Vocal Group of the Year award in 1991.
The Kentucky HeadHunters have released seven studio albums, including the band's most recent, "Dixie Lullabies," which was released in October 2011 by their own label, Practice House Records.
For more information on The Kentucky HeadHunters, visit www.kentuckyheadhunters.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs.
For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
