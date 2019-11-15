Kevin Farley headed for Midnight Joker Comedy Club

TULSA – Tenured comedian Kevin Farley is bringing his personal style of stand-up to Midnight Joker Comedy Club, Tulsa’s newest home for comedy, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 26 and 27, along with four other opening acts.
Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now.
Midnight Joker features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room that was built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion. Once a month, the comedy series will deliver the best local, regional and national comics all in the ambiance of a true comedy club setting.
Farley is a regular comedian at notable venues such as The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles and Chicago, The Improv in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida, and The Comedy Store. He studied at the famous Second City in Chicago and then soon after starred in films such as “Black Sheep” (with his brother Chris Farley) and “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler. He also had leading roles in “An American Carol” and “White Knight.”
Farley’s TV appearances have been on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Rules of Engagement,” “The Neighbors,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Just Shoot Me,” “United States of Tara,” “True Jackson,” “VP,” “Comedy Central’s Drunk History,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “HA! The Musical” in New York. In addition, Farley has hosted many live shows and has been featured on national news shows like “The Today Show,” “The View,” “Extra” and “Good Morning America.”
For more information on Farley, visit www.KevinFarleyOfficial.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
