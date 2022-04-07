Kevin James to perform at River Spirit

TULSA - Kevin James is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove.
James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. "The King of Queens," which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2," "Zookeeper," and "Here Comes The Boom." James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures' Hitch starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in "Pixels," "Grown Ups," "Grown Ups 2," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry," and "Hubie Halloween."
