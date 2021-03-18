OKLAHOMA CITY – The feature film “Killers of the Flower Moon” is seeking Oklahoma-based crew for their production. Filming will occur in the Bartlesville/Osage County area from spring to late summer 2021.
Based on David Grann’s highly praised best-seller, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
Positions are available in the following departments: Construction, such as propmakers, painters, greensman, laborers; food service; wardrobe and costumers; hair stylists and make-up artists; health and safety, including medics; office and administrative work; and logistics and security.
Applicants may submit information to the production and upload a resume at http://ow.ly/lrMx50E1HWT.
