King Cabbage Brass Band to release debut album, perform in Tulsa

TULSA – King Cabbage Brass Band, a Tulsa-based, New Orleans-inspired brass band, releases its debut album "Live At Cain’s Ballroom" on Friday, Oct. 7, as KCBB bandleader Greg Fallis announced.
An album release show is scheduled the evening of Oct. 7 at Lowdown, 108 N. Detroit, Tulsa, OK, 74120 at 9 p.m. Tickets will be $20 for patrons ages 21 years old and older.
The release, which features live 4K concert videos for every song, is supported with funding from the Tulsa Office of Film Music and Culture’s “Play Tulsa Music Creative Content” fund. The music will be available on Spotify and all streaming platforms with digital downloads also available on Bandcamp.
“We are thrilled to release our debut album from a world-famous venue like Cain’s Ballroom,” said Fallis, a graduate of the music program at the University of Tulsa, who teaches music at Monte Cassino Middle School. “We are releasing a live record first because we’ve always been focused on giving a fun and energetic live show, and we want you to hear it on the recordings.”
Since arriving on the local music scene just a few years ago, KCBB has taken the city by storm with its infectious blend of classic brass band tunes, along with plenty of modern covers. The album features seven tracks, ranging from KCBB originals “Kings & Queens” and “What’s the Use?” to dynamic interpretations of Rebirth Brass Band's “AP TOURO” and Anderson .Paak's “Come Down.”
In addition to Fallis on trombone and sousaphone, the band includes noted Tulsa musicians Nicholas Foster on drums; Dave Johnson playing the trumpet; Jordan Hehl on the bass and bass drum; Bishop Marsh on the trumpet; Andy McCormick playing the saxophone; Isaac Washam with the trombone; Dylan Ward also playing the trombone; Ryan Hatcher with the trumpet; and Kristin Ruyle on percussions. "Live At Cain’s Ballroom" was recorded last summer in front of a live audience at the historic Cain’s Ballroom by Cain's sound engineer Jeremy Grodhaus. The album was mixed in Tulsa by Kendal Osborne of Closet Studios.
For more information on KCBB, visit kingcabbagebrass.com.
King Cabbage Brass Band will also be performing at the Mercury Lounge Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. The event will take place at the Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston, Tulsa, OK, 74119.
For more information on the performance, visit mercuryloungetulsa.com
