King to give presentation for MONAH

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The public is invited to join the Museum of Native American History (MONAH) Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. on YouTube Live for Dr. Farina King's presentation, "Diné Women in Medicine and Healing Through Generations." This program is a part of the Native Conversations Series. Learn more on MONAH's website monah.org/upcoming-events.
Interested persons can watch this free presentation virtually on YouTube Live or visit MONAH to watch the live stream on the screen in the Great Room. They must register through Eventbrite on the website. A YouTube account is not required for viewing. King's books will also be available for purchase at MONAH's museum store.
King, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, is associate professor of history and affiliated faculty of Cherokee and Indigenous Studies at Northeastern State University, Tahlequah. She is also the director and founder of the NSU Center for Indigenous Community Engagement. Learn more on the website: monah.org/upcoming-events
