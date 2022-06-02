BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Koe Wetzel with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper are coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Sept. 30, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and range from $35 to $110, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
