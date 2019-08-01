TULSA - American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host Bert Kreischer performs to sellout crowds across the country, and he's bringing his tour to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Oct. 2.
Tickets start at $59.50 and went on sale Aug. 1.
Described as having a "rare and incredible talent," Kreischer has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Kreischer seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood.
His special, "Bert Kreischer: Secret Time," is currently streaming globally on Netflix. He's also succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight," thanks to his two previous stand-up specials, "The Machine" (2016) on Showtime and "Comfortably Dumb" (2009) on Comedy Central.
Kreischer is also known for his two podcasts, "Bertcast" and "Open Tabs," as well as his YouTube cooking show, "Something's Burning," and his book, "Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child" (2014). He's the former host of Travel Channel's "Trip Flip" and "Bert the Conqueror" and FX's "Hurt Bert."
Kreischer will continue the "Body Shots World Tour" after kicking off the U.S. run earlier this year and making stops in Europe, U.K. and Australia.
For more information on Kreischer, visit www.BertBertBert.com.
Hard Rock is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Information is at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
