OKLAHOMA CITY – Actor Kurt Russell donated his father, Neil Oliver “Bing” Russell’s hat, worn on the TV show “Bonanza”, during the 61st Western Heritage Awards dinner held at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on April 9.
The Western Heritage Awards honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television, and film, and serves as the induction ceremony for the National Cowboy Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners and Hall of Great Western Performers.
During the ceremony where both Kurt and his father were inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers for their work in on-screen Westerns, Russell told the story of his father’s desire to be recognized for both his skill as a baseball player and as an actor. Russell complimented the energy in the room and said he was honored to receive the recognition on behalf of his father, who had now been inducted into a hall of fame for his work as an actor.
The hat is the first piece of memorabilia from the TV show “Bonanza” to enter the museum’s collections.
