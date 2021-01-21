Last chance to see Darci Lynne exhibit

EDMOND – The Edmond Historical Society and Museum has announced that the Darci Lynne’s Got Talent exhibit will be closing Saturday, Jan. 30.
Darci Lynne was just 12 when she won NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" championship for her singing ventriloquist act. Incredibly, she’d only had a few years of lessons when she wowed the judges and won America’s heart. The Deer Creek student had gotten her start in 2014 by winning first place at the Edmond’s Got Talent competition. Now she’s a performing sensation, appearing on television shows and traveling around the country to sell-out crowds after having her own show in Las Vegas.
Edmond Historical Society & Museum has been proud to present America’s first-ever museum exhibit dedicated to Darci Lynne, a hometown hero. Artifacts featured include clothing from her television performances, her first practice puppets, tour posters, and scripts.
Licensed Petunia and Oscar hand puppet are available in the museum gift shop at the discounted rate.
The Edmond Historical Society and Museum is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, plus select Saturdays. The museum will be open 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 30. Admission is free.
Visit the museum website at www.edmondhistory.org or call the museum at 405-340-0078 to learn more about how the museum is operating during the pandemic.
