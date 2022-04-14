Last weekend to see TCP's 'Gossamer'

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is presenting the last play of the 48th season, "Gossamer," by young adult author, Lois Lowery, directed by Criss Pearson, on April 15-17, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
This fanciful and poignant play explores the power of dreams and the magical creatures that create them. But are the dreams Littlest One weaves strong enough to fortify and protect the fragile humans in her care?
Reservations for the dinner theater performances must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show chosen. No dinner will be served at the last performance on the Easter Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. April 17. For the Friday and Saturday shows, doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7:30 p.m. For the Sunday performance on April 10, doors open at 12:30 p.m., dinner is served at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m.
On Easter Sunday matinee, the play begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show, $15 for show only tickets and may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Cragar florists, Beautiquey or on the web site www.tcpok.com. Show-only tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information or to report special dietary needs or seating arrangements, contact the box office at 539-234-4444.
