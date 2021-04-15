LAWRENCE, Kansas – After scheduling and subsequently canceling two weekends last year, the Lawrence Busker Festival, presented by the Free State Brewery, is ready to come back Sept. 24-26.
People will once again find the streets of downtown Lawrence, Kansas, filled with performers of all art forms, food vendors, and Free State beer. As usual, it will be free to attend but folks should bring some tip money to let their favorite performers know they liked their shows.
This year marks the 14th year the festival has been held in Lawrence. The festival will feature over 20 different acts on fivee different stages over the three days. Along with the usual magicians, musicians, jugglers and mimes, spectators will see a unicycling cowboy, break dancers, a Hawaiian hula hoop artist, a pogo stick acrobat, and a comic waiter performing for the crowds.
“After a year of lockdowns and openings and lockdowns and openings, I think people are going to be ready to gather and celebrate,” said Richard Renner, the event director. “We want to be a part of that party.”
To help create that party atmosphere, some new acts are coming to the Busker Festival this year.
Lee Zimmerman, The Puppet Guy, will be in Lawrence for the first time in his 30-year career as a street puppeteer. His stage is small but plays big with recreations of Jimi Hendrix, David Byrne, and other rock gods doing their signature songs. His portrayal of his music heroes has taken him all over the world, gotten him numerous appearances on TV and film, and several personal party performances for Hugh Hefner, Frank Zappa, and Jerry Seinfeld.
Leapin’ Louie and his western comedy cowboy show will roll into Lawrence, not on a stage wagon but a unicycle. This Portland native brings his lasso and rope tricks, juggling and jokes to the Busker Festival for the first time. His show, character, and wit are reminiscent of Will Rogers. Like Will, Louie also brings a large amount of heart to his shows. When not performing at festivals he can be found running the Clowns Without Borders program that has sent hundreds of performers to disasters and refugee camps around the world.
The idea of a waiter working the street seems pretty unlikely until people see John Park do it. Somehow balancing water glasses, spinning plates, and shooting marshmallows into people's mouths all make sense over the course of his street show.
The USA Breakdancers will be returning to the Festival after last appearing in Lawrence in 2015. With breakdancing in the Olympics for the first time, they will show off the classic athletic style of dancing that started on the streets of Brooklyn. Head spins, handstands, and flips done to hip hop beats are performed as they were originally conceived. The USA Breakdancers include original member Julio “Klown” Santiago, who has performed as a member of Cirque Du Soleil and does the “pop and lock” style. Along with the athleticism, patrons can expect audience participation and slapstick comedy to make it a complete show.
Returning to the Busker Festival will be the popular Mama Lou Strongwoman. She holds several Guinness World Records, including tearing up phone books and smashing apples in biceps. Linsey Lindberg was raised in Kansas City and performs as Mama Lou all over the world now. She currently lives in San Antonio and promotes variety performers to events in Texas. She will be bringing back her classic strongwoman act, completely based on strength and skill – no tricks or gimmicks.
More information is available at Lawrencebuskerfest.com; by calling 913-634-1711; or writing to info@lawrencebuskerfest.com.
