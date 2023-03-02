LAWRENCE, Kansas – The Lawrence Busker Festival is set to return for its annual event starting May 26, bringing with it a host of talented street performers from around the world.
The festival, now in its 15th year, promises to be a celebration of art, music, and creativity in the heart of the city.
The festival will take place over four days, starting on Friday, May 26, and will feature a wide range of acts, including musicians, acrobats, magicians, and more. In addition to the performances, the festival will also feature food vendors, a beer garden, and a variety of activities for children.
"We are excited to bring the Lawrence Busker Festival back for another year," said festival organizer Richard Renner. "This event has become a staple in the community, and we are proud to continue to provide a platform for street performers from around the world to showcase their talents."
The festival will take place in historic downtown Lawrence, providing a backdrop of stunning architecture and vibrant street life for the performers to play against. The festival is expected to draw in thousands of visitors from across the region, making it one of the largest events in the city.
Each year the festival features acts from the area and across the world. This year includes many performers from abroad who will be making their first appearance.
Mat Ricardo is an Englishman who practices the gentlemanly art of juggling, object manipulation, and magic. He is rarely seen outside of his formal dress attire, even when performing in the streets. It is the first time he will be bringing his well-mannered show of circus skills to the Lawrence Busker Festival.
Lisa Lottie has made an international name for herself on the variety show circuit in Europe and Australia. In the states, she is known for her TED Talk, where she explains why she chose to be a busker over a baker. In her show, she takes the skill of hula hooping to extremes by using not one but over a dozen at a time. This is also her first time at the festival.
Reuben Dotdotdot has the distinction of being a star of the Cirque Du Soleil show Saltimbanco. He will be replicating that act of flexibility and skill in contortion and hand balancing for the first time on the streets of Lawrence this year.
Returning to the 2023 Busker Festival will be Sara Twister, an acrobatic archer from Germany, and Her Majesty’s Secret Circus, a comic spy duet who practice the secret art of espionage on unicycles. They were both in the festival in 2019 and 2018.
For more information on the Lawrence Busker Festival, including a schedule of events and performer lineup, visit the festival website at www.lawrencebuskerfestival.com.
