TULSA – Leanne Morgan is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m.
Morgan’s style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.
She is currently touring as part of the comedy trio Country Cool, along with headliners Karen Mills and Trish Suhr. She has a comedy special currently streaming on VidAngel called “So Yummy” and her videos on Dry Bar Comedy have gotten more than 50 million views and growing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.