CHECOTAH -- Honey Springs Battlefield will host a workshop teaching the basics of dyeing cloth with indigo on Saturday, May 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kathy Dickson, director of museums and historic sites for the Oklahoma Historical Society, will lead the workshop, teaching the process of dyeing cloth with indigo and discussing other natural dyes.
This hands-on workshop will teach the basics of indigo dyeing, so participants are encouraged to dress for the mess. Each group will receive a skein of merino wool prepared for dyeing. Participants are encouraged to bring other small items for dyeing Indigo works well for tie-dyeing. Cotton or linen will give best results. Two-gallon dye vats with lids will be provided, used during the class, and can be taken home. Each item brought by participants to be dyed should be washed to remove any sizing and soaked in water for at least 72 hours before the workshop. Each group will receive materials and written instructions to prepare a future indigo vat at home.
This workshop will be conducted according social distancing guidelines.
All activity will be outdoors and tables will be spaced 8-feet apart. Participants should dress for outdoor weather and for getting messy, and bring their own chair and rubber gloves if they do not want to dye their hands as well. They should also bring their own snacks and beverages.
The cost is $30 per group of two. Preregistration is required, and participation is limited to 10 groups.
Because this is an outdoor workshop, it will be postponed or canceled in the event of inclement weather. Participants will be notified prior to the workshop of any postponement or cancelation. Call 918-473-5572 or email alynn@okhistory.org to reserve a spot. If paying by check, make it out to the Friends of Honey Springs.
For more information regarding the workshop and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah.
The Visitor Center is on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.