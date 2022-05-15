FORT GIBSON – On May 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history demonstration to show visitors how leather footwear was made in the 19th century. Staff members will also show examples of other leather goods that were gathered through trade at the site.
This program is free with paid admission, which can be purchased at the commissary located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. or at the office located within the palisade grounds. Call 918-478-4088 for more information. Fort Gibson Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark.
