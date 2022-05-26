Lee Creek Tavern to bring Sammy Kershaw to River Valley June 3

ROLAND - Sammy Kershaw, one of the most consistent power-hitters in country music, is taking over Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland for a free show on Friday, June 3. Kershaw takes the Lee Creek Tavern stage at 8 p.m.
Often referred to as the "heir apparent" to legendary "voice" George Jones, Sammy Kershaw helped make the '90s a shining decade for country music. His platinum albums were propelled into the record books by hits such as "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman's Holiday," "Love Of My Life," "Cadillac Style," "Don't Go Near The Water," "Haunted Heart" and many other milestones. Today, Kershaw's chain of major hit records continues to sell out touring schedules across the country.
In the course of breaking into the ranks of stardom in country music, Kershaw has made contributions to more than just the charts. The Sammy Kershaw Foundation, whose outreach has extended through donations of more than $2 million in aid to child-related charities and has an extensive resume of projects that range from granting wishes through the Make A Wish Foundation to establishing camps for disabled children.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland and the Cherokee Travel Plaza and Gaming Center are located on Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab, or call 800-256-2338.
