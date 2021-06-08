"Legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre" roundtable at Oklahoma History Center

On Saturday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will host "Legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre," a roundtable discussion on how race relations developed in Oklahoma after one of the state’s most horrific events, the Tulsa Race Massacre. The panel will present several perspectives that represent different aspects of the state’s Black community. This conversation will take place at the Oklahoma History Center, and limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Moderated by J. D. Baker, special assistant to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, the panel will include Brenda Nails-Alford, who will share her family’s story of surviving the Tulsa Race Massacre; Oklahoma State University professor Dr. Brandy Thomas Wells, who will provide historic context for and ramifications of the massacre; and Reverend Dr. Robert Turner of historic Vernon Chapel A. M. E. Church, who will give the perspective of a community leader in Tulsa.
This roundtable discussion is sponsored by the OHS’s Black Heritage Committee and the Oklahoma History Center Education Department. For more information about the event, please call 405-522-6676.
