MUSKOGEE – The Kingston Trio, the band that helped mainstream folk and Americana music, will perform a one-night only concert at Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theater, Thursday, Oct. 27.
Known for such mega-hits as "Where Have All the Flowers Gone," the Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era's pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of "Tom Dooley." The recording sold over three million copies as a single and was awarded the first Grammy in the country and western performance category in 1959.
The trio released 19 albums that made Billboard's Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the No. 1 spot. Four of the group's LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959 – a record unmatched for more than 50 years – and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard's cumulative charts. That includes records for most weeks with a No. 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most No. 1 albums, most consecutive No. 1 albums, and most top 10 albums.
Their timeless music paved the way for today’s popular "Americana" music. For more information on the Kingston Trio's "Keep The Music Playing" tour and tickets, go to www.kingstontrio.com.
