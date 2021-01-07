Libraries have books about Trump, pro and con

A tumultuous four years of the Donald Trump presidency has sparked publication of numerous books, with authors detailing events from inside the White House.
Intrigue abounds as to what the most powerful person in the free world does when the cameras are turned off.
So, as with most presidencies, writers have been quick to capitalize on the public's desire for a look behind the scenes. Among them have been former White House staffers, former FBI personnel, relatives of Trump, longtime journalists, and more.
Some books have received more attention than others.
For instance, Bob Woodward, who earned a reputation for his coverage of the Watergate scandal, sold 600,000 copies in the first week of the release of "Rage," which came two years after the author's "Fear: Trump in the White House."
Meanwhile, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.
But perhaps readers have grown tired of the onslaught of tell-alls and inside stories of the president and his inner circle.
At the Hulbert Community Library, books of such nature are not checked out too often.
"We used to have a patron that if there would be anything like that out, he would be wanting to read all of it," said Librarian Pam Davis. "He was my one patron, and I asked if he was going to run for president some day, because he'd read everything, but he's passed away."
The Hulbert Community Library doesn't have many books on its shelves about the president at its location.
The Tahlequah Library System, though, has at least than 20 books on Trump available in its system.
However, because both locations are part of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, patrons can find more than what is on the shelves at their local libraries.
If one of the 15 EOLS branches currently has a book on the president that someone wants to read, the individual could request that book be sent to their location.
"If we don't have it in the system, then we have what's called ILL, which is Inter-Library Loans," said Davis. "That's where we are part of a nationwide system that you can look for things, request books and have them sent to us through the mail."
Books regarding the president have catered to readers of both sides of the political aisle.
Some have depicted him in a not-so favorable light, while others have swiftly rebuked his opponents.
Brent Been, a history and civics teacher who read John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," said the book conveys Trump as a poorly informed leader who used the power of his position to advance his own interests ahead of the country's.
"Bolton focuses on a variety of actions that should have been investigated beyond the pressure campaign on Ukraine," said Been. "For example, Trump pleaded with the Chinese president to help win reelection by buying American farm products in key farming states. Another example is how Trump flipped through a memo regarding the criminal investigation of Halkbank of Turkey, regarding the evasion of sanctions on Iran. Trump's response was basically, 'I will take care of everything.'"
Check it out
Those looking for a book regarding the Trump presidency can search the EOLS by visiting eols.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.