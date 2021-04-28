The Tahlequah Public Library will be having a silent auction of surplus equipment on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
Sale hours are the same as library hours for those days: Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sale items include book carts, book shelves, digital cameras, and Christmas trees and decorations.
The Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., is a part of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.