During the month of January, Hunter's Home will continue its "Life at Hunter's Home" Facebook group with digital programming centered on the lady of the house, Minerva Ross Murrell.
The "Life at Hunter's Home" Facebook group was launched in October to bring a version of the site's events and programs to a larger audience while keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. January programs will focus on medicine, mourning practices, and birthday celebrations in the 19th century.
Beginning on Jan. 5, programming will explore 19th-century medicines and illnesses that correlate to the life of Minerva Ross Murrell. She suffered the effects of malaria for much of the last five years of her life. Those participating in the Facebook group will learn about commonly prescribed treatments for the disease and medicines of the mid-1800s. Notes from the physician who cared for Minerva reveal that she received many of these treatments under his care.
From Jan. 12 to 15, the home will present its "Mourning Minerva" programming, through which participants will learn the 19th-century processes for dealing with death. The mansion will come out of mourning the week of Jan. 19 to discuss the stages of Victorian mourning.
Last, but certainly not least, Hunter's Home will close the month on a high note on Jan. 26, Minerva's birthday, with discussions about period birthday celebrations in honor of the 202nd anniversary of Minerva's birth.
All activities are virtual. The cost for all-access to the "Life at Hunter's Home" Facebook group for the month of January is $10. Call 918-456-2751 or come by the site, 19479 E. Murrell Road, Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to register.
