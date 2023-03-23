Life of country music legend Reba McEntire takes comic book form

TidalWave Comics announces the addition of a comic book focusing on Reba McEntire to its popular "Female Force" series focused on women who make an impact worldwide.
"Female Force: Reba McEntire" will be released this month in honor of her 68th birthday.
McEntire's roots will always be on the family ranch in Oklahoma, yet her influence ranges from Broadway to Hollywood. Follow McEntire on a journey from her rodeo barrel racing days to the Grand Ole Opry, her own hit sitcom, and film career. McEntire's done it all, and this comic will take readers on the adventures of McEntire through her singing, acting, family values, etc.
"Female Force: Reba McEntire," written by Adam Rose, art by Ramon Salas, is a 22-page comic book and will be available digitally on multiple platforms and in print. The book will be available in hardback with a cover by famed comic book Marvel Comics artist Yonami and a paperback cover by interior artist Ramon Salas.
“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” said publisher Darren G. Davis. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”
The "Female Force" imprint features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists. The latest biography comic book joins TidalWave's ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies. Previous titles have profiled Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Tina Fey, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand to Cher and Gloria Steinem.
The biographical comic series has drawn a firestorm of media attention, including features on "The Today Show," CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, and Time and People magazines.
TidalWave Comics' vast catalog of titles can also be downloaded digitally from Kindle, iTunes, EPIC, ComiXology, Global Comics, Google Play, Overdrive, Library Pass, Biblioboard, Nook, Kobo, and wherever eBooks are sold.
