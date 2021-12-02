Holiday festivities will begin on the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus on Dec. 7 with the Lights On and Good Yule events.
Lights On, the ceremonial lighting of Seminary Hall, will take place in person this year after being held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. NSU First Lady Penny Turner will host the event at 5:30 p.m. on Beta Field.
From Beta Field, community members are invited to watch Seminary Hall be illuminated with holiday lights and enjoy performances by NSU and other community groups. Santa will also be present to sign autographs and give away stocking stuffers and commemorative ornaments.
"We are thrilled to be bringing the Lights On Seminary Hall event back this year and are fortunate to have found a great option for shifting the location while the building itself is under renovations – still providing the programming we have all come to expect while having a beautiful panoramic view of the historic building when the lights turn on,” NSU Professor of Drama Dr. Robyn Pursley said.
The NSU Department of Music will also present its holiday spectacular that evening. The Good Yule concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Center for the Performing Arts. Attendees will be entertained by holiday performances from various NSU music ensembles.
Admission to the concert is $8 for the general public and $5 for NSU students and seniors.
To purchase Good Yule tickets, visit www.goriverhawkstickets.com or call 918-444.4500. For more information about Lights On, contact Pursley at mageern@nsuok.edu.
