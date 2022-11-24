Holiday festivities on the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 with the annual Lights On event in front of Seminary Hall.
The annual event brings the NSU and Tahlequah communities together ahead of the holiday season to celebrate the commemorative lighting of its historic building.
NSU First Lady Penny Turner and Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron will co-host the event. Community members are invited to watch Seminary Hall be illuminated with holiday lights and enjoy performances by Tahlequah elementary schools and local dance studios. In addition, Miss NSU and the NSU Pom Squad will be present as special guests. Children can also visit with Santa in an outdoor location after the event and get a commemorative ornament.
"We are excited to be back in front of Seminary Hall this year for the event," said Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and theatre professor Dr. Robyn Pursley. "We love to see the Tahlequah community and the campus community come together for this event and kickstart the holiday season."
Lights On is produced by NSU drama and the College of Liberal Arts and is free and open to the public.
The NSU Department of Music will also present its Good Yule Concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 29.
Attendees will be entertained by holiday performances from various NSU music ensembles for the first half of the program. Admission to the concert is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for NSU students and children.
This year's Good Yule concert will also feature renowned saxophonist Grady Nichols. He will be accompanied by all the ensembles of the department of music, woodwind, jazz, choir, and opera workshop.
Throughout a career spanning more than two decades, Nichols has released seven albums and performed extensively, opening for luminaries like Luciano Pavarotti, Ray Charles, Al Green, Wayman Tisdale, and The Beach Boys. His songwriting and musicianship have earned him accolades, such as being named the 2016 recipient of the Golden Hope Award, the Legacy Tribute Award from the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, and the Outstanding Achievement in Jazz honor from the prestigious Charlie Christian Music Festival.
Patrons attending the concert will also have the opportunity to support the music department with a dessert fundraiser. From 6:30-7 p.m. there will be a dessert silent auction in the Fine Arts Annex Building. The funds raised will help support the day-to-day function of the department and create immersive learning experiences for students.
Tickets to the Good Yule Concert are available at the door or can be purchased beforehand at academics.nsuok.edu/music/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.