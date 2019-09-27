TULSA - A host of prominent Tulsa musicians, including Chris Combs, Jesse Aycock, Paul Benjaman, and John Fullbright, will perform a "Tribute to Tulsa Music" at Horton Records 6th Annual Rock 'n Folk 'n Chili Cook-off Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom.
This all-ages, family-friendly fundraiser features chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants, and local musicians, live art, raffles, and silent auctions. In addition to the "Tribute to Tulsa Music," the evening's entertainment lineup includes music from Beau Roberson & Pilgrim, Freak Juice, Golden Ones, Dan Martin, Ken Pomeroy, and Erik Oftedahl.
"The Tulsa Tribute set has become a fun part of this event," said Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record label. "Some of Tulsa's finest musicians honor and recognize other area musicians that have inspired and continue to inspire them today. They'll cover songs that you don't usually hear, which makes this is a special set to catch. It's humbling to see this event grow each year and to have so many support our mission to help Oklahoma artists grow and develop and release music, which collectively raises the profile of our community and continues to build on the rich tradition of this region."
As in previous years, donations of non-perishable food, winter coats, and children's books will be collected at the event.
"We always want to find ways to give back through musical endeavors," said Horton.
Ticket prices for the Horton Records Rock 'n Folk 'n Chili Cook-off range from $12-20. Those 12 and under are free. Tickets include all-you-can-sample chili while supplies last. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-n-folk-n-chili-cook-off-tickets-66780794153.
Horton Records is a volunteer-based, no-profit 501(c)(3) Tulsa music organization. Its mission is to provide services that develop and support musicians in the Tulsa area, while fostering community with other creative partners and building on the rich musical heritage in the region. Horton Records organizes and promotes showcase events, provides booking services and management support to artists, supplies business and financial support for recording and distributing music worldwide, and supports educational efforts for all ages. This mission directly aligns with city and state efforts to enhance the image of Tulsa and the surrounding area as a creative hub and music destination that attracts and retains visitors. Each year Horton Records books more than 100 shows on behalf of Oklahoma artists, free of charge, with approximately $50,000 annually being paid directly to musicians.
For more information, visit www.hortonrecords.org.
