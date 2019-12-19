STROUD, Oklahoma – Tatanka Music Fest has announced the 2020 lineup, stacked with talent, to perform on Saturday, June 27, at the Tatanka Ranch, 820343 S. 3480 Road in Stroud.
Scheduled artists include Justin Moore, Midland, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Kylie Morgan, and more.
Doors will open at noon, and music begins at 1:30 p.m. This festival welcomes all ages and has activities for all.
Tatanka Music Fest is more than a concert – it's a one-day festival packed with a wide range of activities to meet every festival-goers fancy. From the car show to Tatanka Town for the kiddos, there's something for everyone. Cool off in the beer garden, take a stroll by Tatanka Lake, and experience it all while enjoying some favorite country music artists
Tickets range from $49 to $69 in advance, and increase to $79 on the day of show. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, FAQs, and driving information, visit: TatankaMusicFest.com.
