TULSA – Pathways Adult Learning Center is hosting its third Lip Sync Battle on Tuesday, Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m. at 4102 E. 61st St.
Teams of up to six people will compete for a grand prize and the chance to be named Lip Sync Battle champions. Prizes will be awarded to the best performance, best costumes, and best dance moves. Those who don’t want to compete can attend as audience members and vote for their favorite team to win.
To register a Lip Sync Battle team online, buy admission tickets, or learn more, visit pathwaysok.org/battle or call 918-859-0060. All proceeds will assist adults with intellectual disabilities in the Tulsa community. The mission of Pathways is to provide a Christian program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.