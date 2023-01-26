TULSA – Tickets are on sale now for two, live audience, public radio show tapings of "Live From Cain’s" from Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom.
Featured musical artists for Sunday, Feb. 19 are country/Americana artist Miko Marks and Austin-based singer songwriter Bob Schneider. March 18 guests are critically acclaimed rock and soul singer Bette Smith and Purcell native, Parker Millsap. Tickets are available at Cain’s Ballroom, which is at 423 N. Main in Tulsa.
Advanced, seated, and general admission tickets are $25. A limited number of stageside tables of four are also available at www.cainsballroom.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
Marks was named to Country Music Television’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022 and was chosen to participate in the inaugural Equal Access Development Program, a program designed by management services company, MTheory, and CMT to foster and support marginalized communities underrepresented in the genre of country music. Marks will co-headline with singer-songwriter Schneider, a winner of more than 58 Austin Music Awards and a prolific visual artist whose songs often combine humor with elements of funk, country, rock, and folk.
Brooklyn, New York, native, Bette Smith blends soul music and gospel with the energy of rock and roll. Smith has toured with the Drive-By Truckers and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and performed on the main stage of the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival. Co-headliner and Oklahoman, Parker Millsap, burst onto the music scene at a very young age. Now settled in Nashville, he’s only grown in popularity as he continues to explore a wide range of genres and material.
Marks will perform with her acoustic trio, while the remaining artists will be backed by the LFC House Band, The Oklahoma Specials, featuring bandleader Paul Benjaman on guitar, Aaron Boehler playing the bass, Paddy Ryan on the drums, Roger Ray with the pedal steel, and Jeremy Watkins on the fiddle. Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist, Fats Kaplin – Jack White, The Tractors – will host the events.
“We’re excited to be presenting such a diverse and talented lineup of guest musicians with these next two events,” said Live From Cain’s Co-Executive Director Kelly Burley. “It’s wonderful to be back to live audience radio show tapings, which is how we have always envisioned our program.”
After recording the first episode of LFC in May 2019 in front of a live audience at Cain’s with musical guest Bonnie Bishop and host Robbie Fulks, LFC received a Developmental Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to produce seven additional pilot episodes. With the arrival of COVID-19, LFC made a quick decision to turn to no-audience/closed venue livestreams and radio show tapings with artists like former U.S. Poet Laureate and musician Joy Harjo, blues great Bobby Rush, and Grammy-nominated Shemekia Copeland. LFC was recently awarded an Implementation Grant from CPB to produce additional radio show episodes and a variety of digital content.
On Nov. 3, 2022, LFC returned to live audience performances with a radio show taping featuring the music of Tulsa-based, Grammy-nominated, singer-songwriter John Fullbright, and additional music from Cherokee artist, Kalyn Fay. That program aired earlier this month on Oklahoma NPR affiliate, KOSU, and will be rebroadcast on Oklahoma affiliate station, KGOU, at noon on Sunday, Jan. 29. “Discover Oklahoma,” a weekly travel program produced by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, will feature a behind-the-scenes look at LFC on its Saturday, Jan. 28 episode.
