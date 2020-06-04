TULSA – A country music singer-songwriter with punk rock roots, Jesse Daniel is the musical guest for the fourth installment of “Live From Cain’s: Sessions,” Monday, June 8, beginning at 7 p.m.
"Sessions," a series of free live stream concerts presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer in conjunction with Cain’s Ballroom and “Live From Cain’s,” are hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page. www.facebook.com/cainsballroom/live.
A native of California who now calls Austin home, Daniel is the recipient of the 2018 NEXTies Musician of the Year Award and the 2019 Ameripolitan Honky Tonk Male Award. He’ll perform with his musical and life partner, Jodi Lyford, who co-wrote much of the material on his 2020 release, "Rollin’ On."
The concert will stream directly from the Cain’s Green Room, giving fans of the Ballroom a behind-the-scenes look at a space normally reserved as a retreat for touring musicians before shows.
With these Live From Cain’s: Sessions, Tulsa’s Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions, and the seasoned crew from the Cain’s Ballroom are providing an exceptional virtual experience for music fans by using a multi-cam HD production, including live drone footage of downtown Tulsa, and an expert sound engineer. It’s a digital backstage pass for this historic honky tonk in a time of social distancing.
“We’ve missed our fans and we’ve missed live music during these challenging times,” said Chad Rodgers, who operates this family-owned venue along with his brother Hunter Rodgers. “These ‘Live From Cain’s: Sessions’ are an opportunity to stay connected with both. As an independent venue, music fans are at the heart of our business. We appreciate all of the support they’ve given us over the years, and we’re glad to have a chance to bring the Ballroom to them while looking forward to the time we can safely open our doors to the public once again.”
Previous "Sessions" performers include Oklahoma’s own John Fullbright; Nashville singer-songwriter and Vince Gill guitarist Jedd Hughes; and a trio of Tulsa talent, Paul Benjaman, Jesse Aycock and Beau Roberson. Four more "Sessions" will be announced soon.
