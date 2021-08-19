GROVE – The 2021 Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest will be held over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5. This event is split between two locations surrounding the beautiful Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees: Snider’s Camp and the Grove Civic Center.
The event offers an opportunity to learn to play an instrument from qualified instructors in a safe setting. All CDC guidelines will be upheld at the Civic Center. temperatures will be taken at the door, masks will be available, and social distancing will be enforced. Register at www.grandlakefestivals.com or by calling 918-786-8896.
On Friday, Sept. 4, the festival opens at 6:30 p.m. with a kickoff party at Snider's Camp, one mile south and a half mile east of Honey Creek Bridge in Grove. Stellar entertainment features World Champion Bones Player, Barry Patton of Winfield, Kansas, Festival Fiddlers, Prairie Breeze String Band, Jana Jae and Friends, Contraband, and popular vocalist Clint Walker. A delicious barbecue dinner is served for $10 per plate. Spectators are invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy Friday and Saturday lakeside evenings of entertainment free of charge.
On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 5, visit the lakeside Snider’s Camp and enjoy a fish fry dinner by Chef Dr. John and entertainment from Possum Trot Bluegrass Band, new to the festival this year. Possum Trot has brought their brand of dynamic bluegrass to audiences for almost 45 years. They are an award-winning band known for unique song arrangements, original material, tight harmonies and family-friendly entertainment captivating old and new fans. Also entertaining will be Jana Jae & Friends, Barry Patton, Clint Walker and Contraband.
For daytime events on Sept. 5-6, the air-conditioned, spacious Grove Civic Center is the place to be for workshops and master classes. All ages, all levels and all acoustic instruments are welcome. Fiddle, violin, viola, cello, mandolin, guitar, bass, ukulele and other string and rhythm instruments are included.
Scholarship recipients and instrument recipients donated by AFT-ID and various luthiers will be recognized. Jim Garling, Jack Boydstun and Jim Christian will teach guitar the entire weekend. Other workshop groups will include ukulele by Russ Weeks and Jenelle Sisco; mandolin by Russ Weeks and Jim Christian; rhythm bones by Barry Patton; spoons by Shirley Adams; djembe drums by David Karnes; string arranging by Dennis Neff, and more.
