Live music resonates throughout January

A new year can bring new experiences, and for those who enjoy live music, Cherokee County offers a lot of opportunities.
Each Friday night beginning at 7 p.m., the Midnight Ride Band performs for the dances held at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center, 230 E. First St. All ages are invited. Some folks bring food to share, but all have to pay the cover price. Call 918-456-0792 for details.
The whole family can get a bite to eat while hearing local music at Los Ranchos/Chuck Wagon Café at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road in Locust Grove. The free shows run 6-8 p.m. on Fridays, but the only two scheduled as of press time are: Micaila Shea on Jan. 3, and Ahna Jennings on Jan. 24. For updates, call 918-598-3313.
All ages are welcome to enjoy the free music at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave. Shows normally begin at 8 p.m., but check the bar and restaurant's Facebook for details, or call ahead at 918-456-5100. The schedule for this month is: Jan. 3, The Three F's; Jan. 10, Mike Oregano; Jan. 17, Tanglewood; Jan. 24, Oklahoma Moon; and Jan. 31, Sissy Brown.
Shows start at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the stages set above the bars at Ancient Oak Tavern inside Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and 3 Rivers Tavern in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson. All guests must be 21 or older.
The schedule for Ancient Oak Tavern is: Jan. 3, Audio Crush; Jan. 4, Trett Charles; Jan. 10, The Downbeat 918; Jan. 11, Brent Giddens as Elvis; Jan. 17, Empire; Jan. 18, Main Street Martyr; Jan. 24, Jacob Dement; Jan. 25, Libby Starks & Bandit Band; and Jan. 31, Rockin Horse Rebellion. See these performers at 3 Rivers Tavern: Jan. 3, George Brothers; Jan. 4, Blake Turner; Jan. 10, Rusty Meyers; Jan. 11, Morgan Squared; Jan. 17, Derryl Perry; Jan. 18, D'Elegantz Band; Jan. 24, River's Edge Band; and Jan. 25, NighTTrain.
At Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., folks 21 and over can enjoy the outdoor fire pit and maybe a game of cornhole. Live music scheduled for the month include The Three Fs - Brett Fitzgerald, John Fite, and Carl Farinelli - at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4; and Ragland on Saturday, Jan. 11. Kroner also hosts trivia and open mic nights. The pub's Facebook page lists events, or call 918-401-9522.
Oklahoma Moon will be providing music for the monthly gathering at Cherokee Elder Care Center, 1387 W. Fourth St., at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. Call 918-453-5554 for more information.
The Western Hills 41st Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival is set for Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 16-19, at Sequoyah Lodge in Sequoyah State Park. Produced by Frontier Bluegrass and Oklahoma Tourism, this event features stage shows, devotionals, a gospel show, workshops, jam sessions, vendors, and a drawing for an acoustic guitar. Tickets costs are: Thursday, $15; Friday, $16; Saturday, $17; three-day pass, $45; and 12 and under are free with a parent.
The bands scheduled include: Heartland Bluegrass, The Neverly Hillbillies, Mike Davis & The Bluegrass Travelers, Springstreet, Garland Block & Blue Tradition, The Horn Family, The Roving Gamblers, Interstate 30 Bluegrass, Foust Family Bluegrass, Steel Wind, and The Begonias. The times for the stage shows are: Thursday devotion, 6:45 p.m.; Thursday All-Bluegrass Gospel Show, 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
Times and instructors for the Friday bluegrass workshops are: 11 a.m., vocal and harmony, Debbie Parrish, 11:45 a.m., five-string banjo, Garland Blocker; 12:30 p.m., flattop guitar, Eddie Bostic; 1:15 p.m., fiddle, Bill Perkins; 2 p.m., mandolin, Mike Bostic; 2:45 p.m., Dobro, Ben Brand; 3:30 p.m., bass, Gary Gerhart; and 4:15 p.m., youth workshop.
A few recitals are on tap for January at the Northeastern State University Center for the Performing Arts. Faculty member Whitney Myers will be joined by Kathryn Frady for a voice recital at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Flautist Elizabeth Robinson will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Vocal Festival Recital on Sunday, Jan. 26, 3-4:30 p.m., will feature Lyndon Meyer. For more information about NSU Music, call 918-444-2700.
Jeri Sager presents "This Broad's Way" on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Center for the Performing Arts. A celebration of Broadway, this will showcase the songs, the roles, and the stories Sager's collected during her career as a Broadway actress. She will share favorites from shows she has starred in, including "Cats," "Evita," and "Les Misérables," as well as some new songs. For details and ticket information, visit nsuok.edu/si or call 918-444-4500. Sager will also hosts workshops for students the afternoon before her performance.
