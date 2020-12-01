Livestreaming, virtual forums bring in holiday fare

Local organizations and groups have become creative with virtual fundraising and showcases for the holiday season.
The annual Northeastern State University Department of Music Good Yule Holiday Spectacular will be livestreamed on Thursday, Dec. 3, 6:30-8 p.m.
"Good Yule is normally a fundraising opportunity for the Department of Music. We also like to think of it as our holiday offering to the community. To continue that tradition, we will present it as we have the other recitals and concerts this year – virtually via our YouTube channel,” said Dr. Jeffery Wall, department chair and director of choral activities. “We hope people will find it enjoyable and fitting to start the season.”
A donations link will be included in the video description and in the live chat feed so the virtual audience can still donate to benefit music students and programs; or visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/music/Giving.
The money raised is used for a variety of operational activities, according to Wall.
“The funds are always used to create opportunities and experiences for our students. Of course, donors are always welcome to specify their gifts toward a particular area – band, choral, jazz, piano, etc.– or toward a particular fund,” he said.
Good Yule will feature traditional holiday favorites and new things, as well, performed by Jazz Ensemble, Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, University Singers, University/Community Chorus, Opera Workshop, and some smaller groups and-or faculty solos.
Wall said the department’s performances this year have typically prerecorded, assembled, and released on YouTube.
“Of course, this method of delivery is not ideal. We much prefer live audiences, but during this global pandemic, it is our best option for now. With technology, there are always inevitable challenges, but Performing Facilities Technical Director Megan Gasca has done a great job learning new skills, being flexible and adaptable with this new delivery method,” said Wall. “Overall, it's been a very positive experience. It allows us to continue offering educational experiences for our students and still engage with our audience.”
After Good Yule, NSU Music has only two performances left on the calendar: Student Mixed Recitals on Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 8, both at 7:05 p.m. The NSU Music YouTube link is www.youtube.com/channel/UCWOWjSTIa-VZWdHKSrgvnpg.
Hunter's Home is entering its third month of offering virtual content, as the interior of the historic building is closed to the public.
“The new Facebook group launched in October to bring a version of the site’s events and programs to a larger audience while keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter. “To celebrate the holidays, the Facebook group will be free to join during the month of December.”
Access to the group did cost $10 per month, to raise money for Hunter’s Home.
The December schedule includes: behind-the-scenes video of staff preparing the site for the holidays, Dec. 5; ornament craft demonstration and tour of the house outfitted for the holidays, Dec. 12; and cooking demonstration, Dec. 19.
The instructions and supply list for the paper ornaments are available now to members.
The Cooking in the Cabin video will feature David Fowler, site director, fixing up parsnip fritters, peas in butter sauce, and quail.
Those interested in access to the “Life at Hunter’s Home” Facebook group for the month can call 918-456-2751 or go to the site Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to register. Hunter’s Home will be closed on Friday Dec. 4, so staff can prepare for the virtual open house.
Before the pandemic, Tahlequah Creates celebrated often with live music and workshops. The gallery is currently open to visitors and shoppers, but other activities have ceased.
To showcase the artists and art, Tahlequah Creates will start a Facebook live video at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
“We'll have a gallery tour of new works and a couple of artist interviews,” said Kathy Tibbits, founder. “It will be brief, but we will show the gallery, new works, and artist point of view, perspective.”
The shop offers art in a variety of mediums and prices, so locals can tune in and possibly find that perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer.
