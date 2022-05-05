FORT GIBSON -- On May 20-21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a living history program called "Beans to Bullets: Frontier Foodways."
Soldiers, settlers and pioneers of Oklahoma had to gather, hunt, grow and prepare food to sustain their lives. Visitors will see Fort Gibson's hunting equipment and hear about methods of food preparation, including how to make items that were easy to preserve, such as salted meats and hardtack. Guests can go inside the Fort Gibson bake house to see how soldiers prepared loaves of bread. Vegetable gardens also were planted in the warmer months
This program is free with paid admission, which can be purchased at the commissary at 907 N. Garrison Ave. or at the office within the palisade grounds. Call 918-478-4088 for more information.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
