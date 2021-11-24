CLAREMORE — ’Tis the season for The Living Nativity and Pecan-Walnut Festival at Shepherd’s Cross. Held on Dec. 9-11, and 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., this indoor and outdoor walk-through event welcomes everyone to the farm for festive, family-friendly activities.
Locals are invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ complete with farm animals and costumed characters inside an Amish built barn. There will be outside games, a hay maze, photo opportunities, the Bible Garden and a professional light display. Be prepared to enjoy the peaceful setting of an authentic working sheep farm. The Living Nativity will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
Attendees will experience spinning, weaving, and wool working demonstrations and will be able to enjoy complimentary apple cider and cookies upstairs in the museum. Dramatic storytelling and live music performances will be held every hour. This year’s story will be “The Inn Keeper’s Wife,” which is the story of Christ’s birth from the perspective of the Innkeeper’s Wife, written and told by Frankie Campbell. The event welcomes many local musicians including violinists, pianists, guitarists, gospel musicians and soloists.
On Saturday Dec. 18 from noon to 3:30 p.m., each station inside the barn will have a sign language interpreter.
Note: All activities will adhere to COVID restrictions. There will be smaller groups and rigid cleaning guidelines.
Children always enjoy the free children’s Christmas activities including an audio-visual story, making a bird feeder, entering the coloring contest, and visiting the Farm Museum and Educational Silo.
Shepherd’s Shop will be open, featuring a host of Made in Oklahoma crafts and gifts. Over 50 artisans provide unique hand-made Christmas gifts for sale. Fresh lamb and beef meat is available.
This is walnut and pecan harvest season on the farm. Farm fresh black walnuts and native pecans will be available. Enjoy pre-picked or buy whole and they will crack. Amish made fudge and nutty treats are available.
The event is donation-based admission. All proceeds benefit missions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.