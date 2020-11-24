CLAREMORE – Area residents are invited to celebrate the Christmas season with the living nativity at Shepherd’s Cross on select nights in December.
This combination indoor and outdoor walk-through event celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ complete with farm animals and costumed characters inside an Amish built barn.
The living nativity will be held on Dec. 10-12 and 17-19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 16792 E. 450 Road in Claremore.
The event, which is donation-based and open to the public, also features a variety of games, a hay maze, photo opportunities, a Bible garden, and a professional light display. The Living Nativity will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
All activities will adhere to COVID-19 restrictions. Activities will be limited to smaller groups, and rigid cleaning guidelines have been implemented.
Visitors can open the barn door and step back in time to experience spinning, weaving and wool-working demonstrations. They can enjoy complimentary apple cider and cookies upstairs while browsing the museum, or catch an hourly performance of a dramatic storytelling or live music. This year’s story will be “The Innkeeper’s Wife,” which is the story of Christ’s birth from the perspective of the innkeeper’s wife, written and told by Frankie Campbell. There will also be local musicians, including violinist, pianists, guitarists, gospel musicians and soloists.
Guests can contemplate the original Christmas as they take a wagon ride in the sheep pasture. An open-air wagon and a covered sheep wagon are available. Rides are available every half hour; cancelled in inclement weather. The covered wagon runs during daylight hours.
Children can enjoy the free children’s Christmas activities, including an audio-visual story, making a bird feeder, entering the coloring contest, and visiting the Farm Museum and Educational Silo.
This is also walnut and pecan harvest season on the farm. Farm fresh black walnuts and native pecans will be available. Enjoy pre-picked or buy whole and have them cracked on site. Amish made fudge and nutty treats are available.
Shepherd’s Shop will be open and will feature a host of Made in Oklahoma crafts. Over 50 artisans provide unique handmade Christmas gifts for sale. Shepherd’s Cross will also sell their 100-percent natural wool yarns and fibers processed on the farm. They are Animal Welfare Approved, and their livestock are fresh grass fed and free range. Fresh lamb and beef meat is available. They also offer a Fair Trade Shop that sells handmade products from missions and returns 100 percent of the proceeds to those missions.
Shepherd’s Cross also hosts “The Living Tree” to provide gifts to the less fortunate.
For more information, call 918-342-5911 or visit ShepherdsCross.com.
