Local artist finds her passion during retirement

Deborah Akerman Bailey grew up wanting to be a mother, an artist, a singer, and a dancer.
"I'm successful in two, and I promise no one wants to hear me sing or to see me dance," said Bailey. Now, as an artist looking back at my life and the time gap in my art, I wouldn't change a thing."
She said her creativity comes from God, nature, children, being married to a hard-working farmer, and then growing up to appreciate the beauty in those things.
"I see the beauty in life and, when I'm able to convey it on canvas, my paintings speak," she said. "When someone looks at one of my paintings and tells me it reminds them of their 'whoever,' or the time they did whatever, I'm humbled. That's what I want them to feel."
Bailey's father, Bob Akerman, was a draftsman in the aerospace industry, and her mother, Deloris, was a stay-at-home mom who raised five children.
"Mom's ability to budget a one-income family afforded us family vacations in our station wagon and a pop-up camper, and we were able to participate in Scout and church activities," said Bailey. "Things like dance, voice or art lessons were not financially possible."
Her dad gets credit for sharing his talent and inspiring her to draw.
"I remember seeing his drafting blueprints with the lines straight and precise, the letters and numbers perfectly uniform. I loved to draw and would host art lessons during babysitting gigs, but I had no way to know if I had real talent," she said.
At the age of 10, Bailey saw a magazine ad from a mail order art school which said to send in a sketch and talent would be evaluated. She sent in the drawing and $2.
"When the assessment letter arrived, it was a generic form letter advising me my talent was strong enough to enroll in their mail order school, for a fee, purchase art supplies at a higher fee, and they would continue to assess my talent, for yet another fee," she said. "Even at 10 years old, I realized my $2 hadn't bought much."
Two years later, an elderly neighbor and accomplished artist agreed to give Bailey art lessons and, in trade, Bailey would clean her house.
"Over one summer, the lessons and her encouragement helped me to acknowledge my talent," she said. "But the aerospace industry was busy, and our family moved with dad's job. I was back to school art as my only training, and adult life headed my way."
After marrying Daryl Bailey, they raised their children, Scott Cobb, Rachel Gamache, and Rebecca Mosher, on a farm northwest of Tahlequah.
"We operated a dairy for many years, then changed course and started a wholesale container nursery. After 22 years in business, more than 100 greenhouses, a half million plants, and 40 acres in production, we sold SugarTree Nursery in 2015, and I finally had time to paint again," said Bailey.
She enrolled in a weekly oil painting class taught by Jerald Peterson at The Watercolor Barn in Tahlequah.
"I remember the butterflies in my stomach the first day as I questioned my talent after so many years away. Daryl laughed at my kindergarten nerves and pushed me out the door," she said. "When I arrived at the studio, I knew I had found my place. Jerry and Molly Peterson were so welcoming."
The class allows students to work at their own pace and on their own projects.
"Not only do we learn from Jerry, but also from each other. I've had the pleasure of painting with master photographers, gifted artists, and even other farmers in classes through the years," said Bailey. "I've learned from every one and somehow no one has ever felt they were the underdog."
One of the nicest complaints Bailey has received came from her parents when they learned she was taking classes.
"When hearing I was going back to painting class, my parents told me how proud they were to see I was doing something just for me after doing so much for others," she said. "I gave them my first painting and was excited to see my work had graduated from hanging on the front of their refrigerator to hanging in their living room. Now in their 80s, my parents live in Chouteau and remain two of my most loyal fans."
While she has painted landscapes and still lifes, portraits are her favorite to paint, and they are also where her talent seems to be centered, Bailey said.
"I like to get the skin tones on canvas and then paint in the eyes; somehow, I feel the personality coming through the eyes and the rest flows," she said. "I've learned that painting, from sketching to the last stroke, is easier when it's something I love."
Over the last few years, Bailey has had the opportunity to share her talents by gifting, donating and selling paintings. Children bring her joy, so she has volunteered doing art projects through Help In Crisis.
"A recent highlight was a non-paying face-painting gig during the Walk A Mile campaign. When a child looked in the mirror after being painted, their huge smile was the best payment ever. In fact, I've said if I am ever in a bad mood, I might set up free face painting in front of Walmart because kids have the power to completely change my day," said Bailey.
Bailey said her retired life is not only full, but fulfilling.
"After owning a business where it was easier to write a check for charity than to find time to help, I am thankful to now volunteer and see the difference volunteers make," she said. "I encourage other retirees to be active in their passion. At this time in our lives, life really is too short not to do what you enjoy. It is not only OK to do something just for you, it's beneficial to your life.
Bailey believes that those who follow their passion can be led to people with the same passion and new friends.
"Your masterpiece, like mine, is just ahead," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.