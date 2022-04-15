Local artist to teach watercolor class

MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Art Guild is offering a four-week course on painting with watercolors, open to everyone in May for only $120.
Interested parties can become members of the guild for $40 and pay $100 for this course and enjoy deep discounts on all other workshops this year.
The will also get use of MAG's library full of books about how to paint.
George Fulk, of Tahlequah, and Catherine McCarty will teach this painting course.
Both are experienced in teaching and in watercolor painting. By having two instructors, participants will be able to get plenty of individual help.
Classes will be held at the guild's new studio, 106 S. Main, from 9:30 to noon on four consecutive Tuesdays beginning May 10.
Students will be expected to provide their own materials and a copy of the text, "Watercolor Basics: Let's Get Started" by Charles Reid.
A copy of the required materials and registration for the course are on the guild's website, muskogeeartguild.org.
